Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 102 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 66,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $308,433,000 after buying an additional 852,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Stryker by 146.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,449,000 after acquiring an additional 522,817 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,033,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK opened at $387.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.06. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $276.60 and a 1-year high of $388.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

