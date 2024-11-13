NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Timothy E. Delaney Sells 40,000 Shares

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) Director Timothy E. Delaney sold 40,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $2,058,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,763.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NBTB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.45. 114,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,597. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $51.91.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 47.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

