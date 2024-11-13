Needham & Company LLC Boosts Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $18.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DSP. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of Viant Technology stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 475,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,845. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $31,084.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 529,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,193.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,419 shares of company stock worth $116,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

