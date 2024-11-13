Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV)

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $17.31.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($19.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($18.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Artiva Biotherapeutics will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Artiva Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

