Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of FA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. 708,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,480. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.67 and a beta of 1.18. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.39 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 0.65%. First Advantage’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in First Advantage by 49.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Advantage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 8.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

