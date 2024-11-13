Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Short Interest Up 167.2% in October

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 167.2% from the October 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Netcapital Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCPL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,229. Netcapital has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported ($5.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($4.48). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 196.48% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%.

Netcapital Company Profile

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

