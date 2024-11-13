Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Neurogene from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05. Neurogene has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGNE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurogene by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 56,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurogene

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

