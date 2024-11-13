Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.49 and last traded at $70.30, with a volume of 43388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGNE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Neurogene from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Neurogene from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Neurogene from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Neurogene from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Neurogene from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Neurogene Stock Down 44.1 %

Institutional Trading of Neurogene

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the second quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Neurogene during the second quarter valued at about $491,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene during the second quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Neurogene during the second quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Neurogene

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

