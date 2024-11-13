New Star Investment Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:NSI)

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
New Star Investment Trust Price Performance
New Star Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2,190.00 and a beta of 0.30. New Star Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 97.42 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.93). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.45.
New Star Investment Trust Company Profile
