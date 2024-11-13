New Star Investment Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:NSI)

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

New Star Investment Trust Price Performance

New Star Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2,190.00 and a beta of 0.30. New Star Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 97.42 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.93). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.45.

Get New Star Investment Trust alerts:

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

Receive News & Ratings for New Star Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Star Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.