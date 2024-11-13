NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 794.1% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NEXON Stock Performance
Shares of NEXON stock traded down C$1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.37. The company had a trading volume of 35,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,901. NEXON has a fifty-two week low of C$14.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.59.
NEXON Company Profile
