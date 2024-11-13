NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4331 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NEXT stock remained flat at $64.50 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964. NEXT has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $69.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.82.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

