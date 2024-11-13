NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4331 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.
NEXT Stock Performance
Shares of NEXT stock remained flat at $64.50 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964. NEXT has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $69.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.82.
NEXT Company Profile
