NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in NIKE by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $76.57. 1,858,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,476,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.49.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

