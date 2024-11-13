Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NWPX. Northland Capmk cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities lowered Northwest Pipe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Pipe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Northwest Pipe Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Northwest Pipe

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

In related news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,039.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,039.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,450.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $275,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Pipe

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter valued at $743,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

