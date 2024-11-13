Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 22514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$202.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.