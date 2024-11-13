Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Nova worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nova during the first quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nova by 12.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter valued at $38,661,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 450,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,975,000 after acquiring an additional 82,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.80.

Shares of Nova stock opened at $203.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.61. Nova Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.94 and a fifty-two week high of $247.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

