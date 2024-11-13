NTLA FY2027 EPS Reduced by Brookline Capital Management

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $21.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $22.05. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.20) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NTLA opened at $16.65 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,698.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,168,000 after buying an additional 746,263 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,255,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,849,000 after purchasing an additional 659,651 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,494,000 after purchasing an additional 371,189 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 98,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

