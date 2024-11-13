Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,839,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,313,657 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of NU worth $188,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of NU by 287.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in NU in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.