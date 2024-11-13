Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. 10,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,151. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

