Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. 266,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,836. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

