Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NXC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,273. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

