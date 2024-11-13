Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of JLS stock remained flat at $18.07 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $18.90.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
