Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

NXJ traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,534. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 39,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $495,259.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,940,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,967,267.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 90,512 shares of company stock worth $1,133,260 in the last 90 days.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

