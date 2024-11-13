Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 2nd

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. 54,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,231. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.