Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. 56,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,483. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $11.93.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

