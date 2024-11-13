Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. 187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,362. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.