Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NQP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. 10,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,540. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
