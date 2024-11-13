Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NQP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. 10,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,540. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $861,584.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,024,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,491,725.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,260 shares of company stock worth $1,702,067. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

