Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

JPC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 650,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,959. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

