Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Up 65.9% in October

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the October 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 2.2 %

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $13.72.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1,267.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

