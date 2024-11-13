Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Up 65.9% in October

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the October 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 2.2 %
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $13.72.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
