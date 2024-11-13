Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NIM remained flat at $9.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

