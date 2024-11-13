Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 2nd

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NXP remained flat at $14.63 during midday trading on Wednesday. 15,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,827. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

