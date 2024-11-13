Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Up 563.4% in October

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, an increase of 563.4% from the October 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NBB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 49,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $17.31.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

