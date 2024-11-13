Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) Short Interest Update

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 304.9% from the October 15th total of 437,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NXU Stock Up 1.8 %

NXU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,193. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. NXU has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

About NXU

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

