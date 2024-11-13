Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.32 and last traded at C$7.42, with a volume of 101059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OBE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James upgraded Obsidian Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Obsidian Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The company has a market cap of C$586.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 25,075 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total value of C$214,391.25. In other news, Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$87,890.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 25,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total transaction of C$214,391.25. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

