Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $15.01.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI’s revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

