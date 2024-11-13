Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 1.8 %
Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $15.01.
Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Office Properties Income Trust
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is Palantir’s AI Edge Enough to Justify Its Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.