OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $159.17 and a 52 week high of $214.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

