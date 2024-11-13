OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,856 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,202 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93. The company has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.