OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Grows Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $97.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.93.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.