OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. M&G Plc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 119.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 13,209.4% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 64,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PEP opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

