OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 457 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 3.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $13,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 749.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,023,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,400,000 after purchasing an additional 902,797 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,774,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,492,000 after buying an additional 782,919 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,028,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,610,000 after buying an additional 385,044 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,932,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27,243.0% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 191,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 190,701 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $57.98 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average is $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.