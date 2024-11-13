OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

