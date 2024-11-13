OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD) Short Interest Down 39.9% in October

OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the October 15th total of 298,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OneMedNet Trading Up 23.3 %

Shares of ONMD opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. OneMedNet has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

