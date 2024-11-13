OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD) Short Interest Down 39.9% in October

OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the October 15th total of 298,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
OneMedNet Trading Up 23.3 %
Shares of ONMD opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. OneMedNet has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.
OneMedNet Company Profile
