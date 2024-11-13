OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,250 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of OneSpan worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 860.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 2,952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

OneSpan Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OneSpan stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 27,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,579. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.75.

OneSpan Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.