Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Onity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of Onity Group stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. Onity Group has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 26.46 and a quick ratio of 24.04. The firm has a market cap of $241.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83.

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

