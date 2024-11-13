Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,635 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $19,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $206,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 304.7% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 484,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 59,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $31.36. 477,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,672,076. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICI. Evercore ISI upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

View Our Latest Report on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.