Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $507.07. The stock had a trading volume of 63,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,671. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.73 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The company has a market capitalization of $157.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $510.80 and its 200 day moving average is $477.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

