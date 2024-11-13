Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $28.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,910 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 148.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.85. 1,091,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,668,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.65. The firm has a market cap of $182.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

