Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,437 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.25. The company had a trading volume of 587,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,687,426. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.45 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

