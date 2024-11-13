Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.13. 124,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,636. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.60 and its 200-day moving average is $371.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $292.85 and a 1 year high of $409.72. The company has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

