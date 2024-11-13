Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,168 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 15,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $541.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $591.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $455.22 and a one year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,134,197.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,946.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,150 shares of company stock valued at $20,651,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.