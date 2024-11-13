Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,684 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $195.43. 147,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $151.90 and a 12 month high of $197.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.92.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

